PFAs comply with N5bn minimum regulatory capital requirement —PenCom

THE National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced that as at April 27, 2022, all Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have complied with the Commission’s directive for the increase of the Minimum Regulatory Capital (Shareholders’ Fund) from N1 billion to N5 billion.

Recall that the Commission had approved the recapitalisation exercise for the PFAs with a 12-month transition period from 27 April 2021 to 27 April 2022.

The exercise became expedient as the value of pension fund assets under management and custody had grown exponentially by 244 per cent, from N3 trillion in 2012 (when the previous recapitalisation was done) to N12.29 trillion (as at December 31, 2020).

According to the commission, the sustained growth in assets implies greater fiduciary responsibilities that require more operational capacity by the PFAs.

“The urgent need to ramp up PFAs capacity to manage the increasing number of registered contributors and value of pension fund assets under management led to the recapitalisation exercise.

“It is worthwhile to state that 10 PFAs had met the new regulatory capital requirement of N5 billion as at 31 December 2021, while the others intensified efforts to meet the deadline of April 27, 2022. This resulted in some mergers and acquisitions, which led to the reduction of the number of PFAs from 22 to 20,” a statement from PenCom noted.





The Commission said it approved the acquisition of AllCO Pension Managers Limited by FCMB Pensions Limited and the merger between Tangerine Pensions Limited and APT Pension Funds Managers Limited and subsequent change of name of the merged entity to Tangerine APT Pensions Limited.

In addition, the Commission also approved Norrenberger’s acquisition of IEl-Anchor Pension Managers Limited, after its acquisition of the majority shareholder in IEI Pic.

With the conclusion of the recapitalisation exercise, PenCom wants stakeholders, particularly RSA holders, to expect increased effectiveness and efficiency as well as improved service delivery from PFAs.