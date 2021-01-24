Petroleum Products transport: Omo-Agege wants strict adherence to safety protocols

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called for a strict adherence to safety measures and regulations to ensure safe movement of petroleum and gas products across the country.

Omo-Agege said this while commiserating with victims of the recent gas explosion in Delta State and their families.

The explosion which occurred in Agbor, the headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of the state, was said to have left some persons dead while others suffered various degrees of burns and injuries.

Omo-Agege who said this in a statement signed by the qqSpecial Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate, Yomi Odunuga, admonished downstream operators to always ensure strict adherence to safety rules and regulations in order to avoid these unfortunate incidents that lead to loss of lives and property.

While sharing in the pains of those who lost their loved ones in the incident, the Delta Central lawmaker decried the incessant cases of pipeline, tanker and gas explosions across the country.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the gas explosion in Agbor, Delta State and pray that God grant their souls eternal rest. This is one explosion too many.

“I call on government at the federal and state levels to take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants and/or any combustible items in the state to avoid future recurrence of such disaster,” he stated.

