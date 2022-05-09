Petroleum minister, Timipre Sylva, joins presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, have joined the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

A chieftain of the APC, Sam Nkire, led certain individuals who described themselves as associates of Lawan to pick his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Investigation revealed that the form for the former Bayelsa State Governor was purchased for him in the afternoon.

Nkire who spoke with newsmen said the President of the Senate was taken into confidence before they took the decision to purchase the form for him just as declared that Senator Lawan would provide the nation with the much needed national stability after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “We are here you can see beside and behind me Senators and senior members businessmen and politicians who are members of the All Progressives Congress and some other Nigerians who want a new president.

“We want national stability one, and a president that we are bringing for the Nigerian people is a Nigerian president, not an Ibo president, not a Fulani president, not a Yoruba president. But a Nigerian president whom we have watched and see that there would be no other candidate that will be so level-headed and someone who has the feeling of the poor Nigerians.”

In apparent reaction to agitation for zoning of the exalted seat to the Southern part of the country, Nkire said power rotation was no longer an issue in the nation politics.

“Let me tell you, you’re a journalist, not a politician. Every politician is in politics to win. It is PDP that is driving us to do this. We have to say so. But we don’t want PDP to take the government from us. If you give the position to a southerner and PDP gives to a northerner, APC will go into the wilderness and we are not ready to go into the wilderness.”

