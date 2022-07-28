Petroleum engineers seek adaptive strategies for energy transition

Professionals under the auspices of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) are calling for the adoption of adaptive strategies for the energy transition in Africa.

This, the Chairman, SPE Nigeria Council, Professor Olalekan Olafuyi, said has become important following the world’s challenges of balancing the urgency of transition to cleaner energy with the obvious energy deficit and economic challenges experienced in recent times.

According to him, Nigeria has more of natural gas than oil, hence the need to see how the entire Nigerians can use more of the gas rather than flaring.

To really draw home the point, Olafuyi, at a press briefing heralding the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) of SPE, stated that discussions at the forum would centre on the current realities in the industry.

He said that continued efforts to utilise natural gas informed the choice of the theme of the conference: “Global Transition to Renewable and Sustainable Energy and the Future of Oil and Gas in Africa”, holding between August 1st and 3rd in Lagos.

Fielding questions from journalists on how the group can assist the government to curb crude oil theft in Nigeria, the professor of petroleum engineering said the union was already in discussion with the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA)’s Director-General to see how the society could provide technical skills to address the situation.

Besides, he assured us that a meeting would be set up after NAICE to know how to use intelligent surveillance to curb oil deft.

“Also, some companies have resulted in badging instead of passing petroleum into the pipeline,” he said.

He hinted that other sub-themes of the conference would address key subject matters that centred around the overarching theme.

He added that topical issues will centre on the value of Nigerian hydrocarbon in the global energy mix; adding that Africa Young Professionals Workshop will be on: “Evolving Energy Mix in Africa: Prospects, Pathways and Opportunities for Young Professionals.”

“The conference and exhibition focus mainly on collecting and encouraging the dissemination of technical knowledge and technologies relating to the oil and gas industry as well as providing an E&P marketplace for companies Sub-Sahara,” he said.

Industry regulators, high-level government officials, petroleum technology professionals at all levels and other key oil and gas in the industry are expected.

