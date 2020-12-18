Petrol tanker falls, catches fire in Ibadan

A petrol tanker, on Friday afternoon, went up in flames at Iyaganku area in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after falling.

The incident led to a panic as the tanker was close to two petrol stations in the area.

The development led to panic among road users, who feared the petrol stations nearby could catch fire.

The incident led to serious gridlock around the area, which spread to other areas.

‌The Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Uche Chukwura, confirmed the incident.

Mrs Chukwurah said personnel of the corps were already at the site of the accident to control traffic.

