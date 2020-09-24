Petrol tanker explosion: Kogi govt declares two-day state mourning

THE Kogi State Government has declared a two-day state mourning in honour of the victims of the Felele tanker accident on Wednesday.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Kingsley Fanwo Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kogi State.

The statement stated thus, “The Governor and the government of Kogi State are saddened by the unfortunate incident that claimed many lives in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The people are the State. therefore, the primary responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and well-being of the Kogi people.

“As a result of the importance placed on the lives of our people, the government has declared a two-day state mourning to honour the departed souls.

“In this time of grief, we urge the people to be deep in sober reflection and stand together for one another to pull out of the agonizing loss.

“Government wishes to reiterate her call on road users to act responsibly in order to avert unfortunate situations that simple care and caution could have averted. Full investigations will also be carried out to determine the causes of the painful incident.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to assure families that lost loved ones and those whose houses were affected of support at this trying moment.

“We also call on relevant Federal Government agencies to provide relief materials to support what the State Government shall be providing.

“Our hearts are with the affected families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Similarly, the Management of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has declared Wednesday to Friday as Lecture-free days in honour of members of the Polytechnic community affected by the inferno caused by the tanker explosion in the early hours of Wednesday, 23rd September 2020.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Head Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Mrs. Uredo Omale.

According to her, the decision was reached at an emergency stakeholders meeting of the institution immediately after the most regrettable incident.

“The stakeholders which comprise the Principal Officers, Deans, Directors, the Chief Security Officer, the Public Relations Officer and Student Union Leaders, also resolved that normal academic activities are to continue on Monday, 28th September 2020.

“A vital decision at the meeting was the setting up of a Committee to do a careful and thorough identity check of members of staff and students affected by the inferno with the view to ascertaining the nature and level of damage done to them.

“The Committee, chaired by the Dean, School of Art, Design and Printing, Mr Pedro Peter Akande, immediately swung into action and has so far reported that three members of staff sustained injuries in the incident.

“The identified members of staff who, though sustained minor injuries, were rushed to the Hajiya Hauwau Oziohu Bello (Polytechnic) Health Centre, treated and discharged immediately.

They are in very stable conditions.

“While details of the identities of those affected by ways of death or injuries are yet to be fully ascertained, Management and the entire Polytechnic deeply mourn and sympathise with victims and their families over the sorrowful incident.

“The Polytechnic will avail members of the public with details of members of staff and students who might have lost their lives or sustained severe injuries as accurate details are unravelled in conjunction with relevant security agencies.

“Members of the public, especially parents, are enjoined to exercise patience in respect of the exact details of the victims as immediate identification of victims in such carnage is a huge challenge,” the statement added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE