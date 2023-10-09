No fewer than six persons sustained various injuries when a petroleum tanker exploded on Monday at Sandaji Filling Station in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The tanker, which brought petroleum products to the filling station located at Jos Road Lafia, exploded around noon.

Comfort Igwe, a pump attendant at the station, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the explosion occurred while the tanker was discharging its product.

She said it took the intervention of men of the fire service in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, police and other security agencies to quench the fire and return normalcy to the area.

The explosion also destroyed property worth millions of naira at the filling station, the eye witness said.

The eye witness explained that some staff members of the filling station and Nasarawa State Fire Service officials sustained injuries and are receiving treatments at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

Mr Ombugu Joshua, Acting Director, of Nasarawa State Fire Service, said the command was yet to ascertain the cause of the outbreak.

He advised residents always to alert the service on time whenever they experience a fire outbreak for prompt response.

(NAN).

