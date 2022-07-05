Petrol tanker drivers commit to fight against adulteration, products thefts

Petrol Tankers Drivers have promised to sustain the struggles against adulteration, product thefts and vandalization of pipelines in the country.

Giving the assurance in a communique issued at the end of the 5th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the union, which was held at the University of Ibadan. The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the National Union Petroleum and Gas Workers (NUPENG), said further that they were ready to continue the struggles against economic sabotages in the industry including extortion of final consumers by unscrupulous businessmen and women.

The communique, which was made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday, was signed by the new National Chairman PTD Branch of NUPENG, Comrade Lucky Osesua.

“In these struggles, we will collaborate with relevant government agencies,” the communique reads.

The union urged its new team of executives to continue with the wonderful works of the immediate past chairman, Comrade Salimon Akanni Oladiti, by establishing a cordial working relationship with all government agencies, and industry players to ensure effective efficient and smooth distribution of petroleum products to both domestic and industrial users of petroleum products in Nigeria.

The industry players comprise the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC); the authority of the downstream; National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN); Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN); DAPPMAN, security agencies and other patriotic stakeholders in the industry.

The new leadership was also enjoined to further strengthen the level of solidarity among members and with other branches of NUPENG in order to build a strong and virile union for the good of all.

The communique reads: “That training and retraining of petroleum tanker drivers shall be reinvigorated through our collaboration with FRSC. International training will also be sustained.

“That the issue of welfare of our members will be of paramount importance. The branch will not relent in its collective efforts to fight for improvement in the working conditions of tanker drivers.”

The union promised to continue to use its might to put pressure on the Federal Government for the repairs of dilapidated roads across the country in order to reduce the rate of accidents.

The new team also promised to sustain the working relationship with the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) for the purposes of job security for tanker drivers and commensurate returns on investments of truck owners in the business.

“The battle for appropriate freight rates for petroleum truck owners will always be our collective concern so that the employers of petroleum tanker drivers will find it easy to remain in business and increase their investment.”

The union was urged to ensure that the welfare insurance scheme for members would continue to receive adequate attention and patronage for continuity and sustainability.