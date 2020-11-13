Petrol now to sell at N172/litre as PPMC increases ex-depot price

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.
FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja
The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.
A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.
