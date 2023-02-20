Sandra Nwaokolo

Nigerian singer and member of the defunct music group, Psquare, Peter Okoye, has taken to social media to criticize APC governors for opposing the Naira swap policy of the federal government.

The Governors had asked the Supreme Court to declare the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira swap policy unconstitutional, following the president’s directive that only old N200 notes should be recirculated.

However, since the directive, some of the APC governors have been giving contrary directives to their state citizens to continue accepting the old N500 and N1000 notes.

In response to this, Peter Okoye took to his official Twitter handle on Monday morning to tell the governors that the Nigerian people are not complaining about the CBN policy, adding that the Nigerian people are used to the hardship brought upon them by the APC.

He also said that the people stand with President Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the policy, while reminding them that there are still N50, N100, and N200 notes in circulation.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, on Sunday, stated that the party is in support of the position of its governors on the naira redesign policy.

The policy has been a subject of controversy since it was announced, with some supporting it, while others, including the APC governors, oppose it.

