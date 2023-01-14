Peter Okoye urges Nigerians to get PVCs to retire failed leaders

Popular musician, Peter Okoye of the P-Square group, has urged Nigerians to vote out failed politicians and reclaim their country. The singer via his verified twitter handle expressed his dissatisfaction on Nigeria situation, says Nigeria politicians have no regard for Nigerians while he urged Nigerians to ensure they collect their permanent voter cards.

He wrote, “Just look at the kind of people ruling our dear country, Nigeria! These politicians and failed leaders don’t rate us at all! Shame. Please go and collect your PVC; let’s retire them and take back our country! Enough is enough!”.

