Peter Okoye rules out Christmas celebration with family over December engagements

Nigerian music star and half brother of the Psquare group, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P has ruled out Christmas celebration with his family this December, saying the festive season is a money-making period for him and other music artistes.

Many Nigerian music artistes don’t joke with the festive season as they usually regard it as the busy time to make money from lined up engagement and appearances at concerts that would see them waking up to credit alerts from shows daily.

Recalled that Iyanya had also disclosed that this December is the busiest for him since 2017 as he has been waking up to credit alerts of different shows he would be performing at for the rest of the year and into the new year.

Mr P, who described entertainers as the goats used in celebrating Christmas, stated further that artistes go to concerts and shows and hardly have time to celebrate the festive season. He added that Christmas is a money-making period for him.

“We entertainers are the goats used in celebrating Christmas. We go to concerts and shows and don’t have time to celebrate Christmas. Do you want me to tell you that I am going to travel with my family? No, It is a money-making period for me”, he added.