Peter Obi’s presidential ambition suffers setback as campaign council members defect to PDP

There is a setback for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi chances of winning as members of his Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the North East subregion pulled out of the party alongside thousands of their supporters.

Announcing the decision to dump the LP during a press briefing held at Khairan Hotel in Bauchi on Tuesday, Spokesperson, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council North East Ge- Political Zone, Muhammad Pantani said that effective from today, 31st January, 2023, they have ceased to be members of the LP.

According to him, “Our decision is Sequel to our careful observation on the goings in the Labour Party, Support Groups, the Presidential Campaign Council and huge number party members of about 4 million voters.”

He added that the actions of the leaders of the party, Presidential Campaign Council and support groups most especially during the presidential campaign rallies in almost all the states of the North-East geo-political zone (Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno,) where the leaders are rendered, worthless.

Muhammad Pantami said that “from all indications, the story will not change in Yobe State tomorrow 1st February, 2023 hence we have decided to opt out.”

He disclosed that they have identified the problems in the labour party to include: Lack of internal democracy, Tribalism and God fatherism.

Explaining the lack of internal democracy in the parry, he stared that,

“Our members do not get complete information about the internal functioning of the party.”

He added that, “Powers inside the party are concentrated among the leaders. Not all members are able to influence decisions, most especially the Northern bloc are not involved in the process of decision making in the party, we only see politicking activities going or asked to do something without adequate time and other resources prepared effectively unlike the Southerners, lack of federal character is the order of the day.”

He then stressed that loyalty towards leaders becomes more important than loyalty to the party principles, policies, and patriotism.

On tribalism, he claimed that: “The main stream politicking decision of the party, and the presidential campaign council PCC is tilted toward a particular tribe, the Southerners in the party thereby sidelining Northerners.”





According to him, “We, the Northerners, constitute about 65% of the voting in the presidential elections, our members are totally not satisfied with this situation. Despite the fact that the North has greater percentage of voters, this problem of sidelining persists, the current situation calls for an action.”

Speaking on God fatherism, he said that, “We have also observed that: Loyalty to some few individuals that influence major decisions becomes more important to the loyalty of the party constitution and patriotism, therefore many hardworking stakeholders are not engaged properly in the politicking of the party.”

“Acute lack of proper engagement of stakeholders, leaders and PCC Presidential campaign council members from the North is one of the major issues many of us find it very much necessary to find an alternative platform for our political engagement, leadership actions and in actions do not bind leaders and followers together in a mutual and continuing pursuit of a higher purpose, thereby reduces highly the possibility of success in the 2023 presidential election,” he declared.

He therefore declared that,”Based on the aforementioned issues raised, we, the leaders, stakeholders and about 4 million registered voters in the Six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe of North-East geo political zone resolved firmly that the

following decisions become sacrosanct.”

He disclosed that they have resigned their membership from the labour party and “Defect to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We also resolved to declare our full support to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”