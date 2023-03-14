Godwin Otang

Take Back Naija (TBN) Cross River state chapter has expelled its mobilization officer Mr Thankgod Oyira, over an alleged false endorsement of Prince Bassey Otu gubernatorial flag bearer of the APC in Cross River state.

Oyira’s suspension along with two others is arising from an alleged falsification and circulation of a false endorsement letter for Prince Bassey Edet Otu, gubernatorial flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River state.

However, Take Back Nija (TBN) the lead support group for Mr Peter Obi, in a statement signed by its State Coordinator Dniel Ofem on Tuesday morning in Calabar, has debunked the alleged endorsement of Prince Bassey Otu of the APC. The group, therefore, declared their open and total endorsement of Sandy Ojang Onor gubernatorial candidate contesting under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“The attention of the Take Back Naija (TBN) Cross River State Executives has been drawn to a false endorsement of the APC governorship candidate Prince Bassey Otu, by 3 of TBN Cross River Chapter executives without the knowledge of the State Coordinator and State Executives.

“We disassociate Take Back Naija Cross River state from such document/endorsement and deception, mutiny and mischief aimed at misinforming the public.”

The group further affirms that “On this note, effective immediately Mr Thankgod F. Oyira (the state mobilization officer) is Expelled from the Take Back Naija Movement Cross River chapter; Mr Eko E. Iyamba and Mr Paul U. Igbaji are Suspended until further notice.

“Our Resolve is absolute and our Stand remains clear, as a member body of the CPO, coalition for Peter Obi, in line with our earlier announcement officially endorses Sandy Ojang Onor, the PDP governorship Candidate and assures the public all our 18 LGA coordinators, Ward Coordinators, Cell Leaders and Polling Unit Canvassers are committed to delivering the mandate of Sen. Sandy Ojang Onor,” the group affirmed.

Recall that the group had last week endorsed Sandy Onor gubernatorial candidate running under the PDP saying that they have taken a critical assessment of his track record, antecedents and hence their resolve to support him.

