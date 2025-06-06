A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has claimed that the British government struck off and dissolved the business of former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the United Kingdom after it failed woefully.

Omokri, who challenged critics to verify the claim, made the statement in a post shared via his official X account on Thursday.

He wrote, “Please fact-check me: Peter Obi’s business failed woefully in the UK and had to be struck off the books and dissolved by the British Government.”

He added that Obi’s businesses under Tinubu’s administration, including a bank in which he reportedly has a 10 per cent stake and Next Supermarket, are performing successfully.

“But under Tinubu, both the bank, where he has about 10% shares, and his Next Supermarket are thriving,” he said.

He further claimed that the bank’s profitability grew significantly under Tinubu’s administration.

“His bank increased its profitability under Tinubu to ₦385.2 billion in the year ending December 2024, compared with ₦124.3 billion in the year ending December 2023.”

Taking a swipe at Obi’s criticism of the Tinubu administration, Omokri questioned why the former Anambra State governor had not returned to the UK to attempt a revival of his dissolved business.

“If Tinubu has ruined our economy, as Peter Obi says, why has he not relocated to England to revive his dead business there? Obi should not worry. He will not be detained at London Heathrow Airport, like the last time!”

