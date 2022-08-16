Peter Obi wins 2022 ‘Man of the year’ award

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has emerged as the ‘Man of the year’ in the 2022 Igbere TV leadership excellence award.

The former Anambra State governor was voted ahead of the other three nominees in a 14-day Leadership Excellence Awards. Voting was done via online platforms by Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

The voting which was organised by a popular community platform, Igbere TV, saw Peter Obi polled 2, 428, 403 votes to defeat the chairman and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu who polled 1, 124, 172 and popular Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido who polled 881, 766.

It will be recalled that Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the general overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere who was also nominated alongside Peter Obi and others for the award stepped down from the nomination and publicly endorsed and drummed support for Peter Obi who according to him is the worthy winner of the award.

In a statement made available on the Facebook page of Igbere TV, the community platform said the leadership award, which has been awarded for the fourth time in a row, is an initiative organised to honour and recognise outstanding Nigerian leaders across the public and private sectors.

The statement reads in part:

“The prestigious Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards, the fourth in a row, is held annually; it recognises and honours the outstanding impacts of leaders across both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

“It promotes outstanding leaders and personalities whose impacts have been felt in Nigeria’s political, social and economic spheres. The Award also applauds excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic gestures.”

The award, fully endorsed by the African Union and African Film institute, will be presented on November 5, 2022 in a grand ceremony which will be organised by Igbere TV at Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.