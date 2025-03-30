Peter Obi visits Onitsha fire victims, calls for urgent support

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, paid a condolence visit on Saturday to two significant fire disaster sites in Onitsha: the burned electronics market on Iweka Road and the destroyed warehouse on Ifejirika Street within the Main Market.

Describing the experience as heartbreaking, Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, lamented the extensive losses suffered by the traders, noting that goods worth several billions of naira were consumed by the fires.

He expressed deep concern for the victims, many of whom rely solely on their businesses for their livelihoods.

During his visit to the sites, Obi held private meetings with the leadership of the affected markets and some of the traders who were hit hardest by the disaster.

He commended the efforts of the Anambra State Fire Service in preventing the further spread of the fires, despite facing significant challenges.

The former governor pledged to support the victims in his own modest way and urged government entities at all levels, as well as private individuals and financial institutions, to step in and provide assistance to the affected traders.

“In moments like this, our shared humanity must prevail. Let us come together to restore hope, rebuild livelihoods, and reaffirm the spirit of community that defines us,” Obi noted.

At Iweka Road, one of the affected traders, Mr. Jeremiah Nwabueze, expressed gratitude to Mr. Peter Obi for the visit, describing it as deeply consoling.

