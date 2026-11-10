Peter Obi to visit Yelewata community in Benue, Wednesday

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, is expected to visit Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Wednesday, November 11.

This was disclosed by the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Professor Terhemba Shija, during a press conference held in Makurdi on Tuesday.

According to Shija, during the visit, Obi is expected to pay tribute to victims of the June 13, 2025, massacre before proceeding to Makurdi for a town hall meeting.

Shija added that the visit would have both humanitarian and political significance, as Obi would pay his respects to the victims of the attack, which reportedly claimed 271 lives, and interact with residents on his political vision for the country.

The NDC governorship candidate, however, alleged that the state government was trying to frustrate the visit, despite a formal letter having been written to the state government.

He said, “Obi is expected to lay a wreath at the cenotaph erected in memory of the victims along Makurdi-Lafia Road, Yelewata, and offer condolences to their bereaved families.

“Meanwhile, our presidential candidate will not visit any government facility or internally displaced persons’ camp during the visit.”

He added that the town hall meeting would take place at the Multipurpose Hall of the Mission House, behind the Benue Links headquarters in Makurdi.

The NDC governorship candidate called on residents of Benue, particularly those in Makurdi, to turn out to welcome Obi. He also urged traditional rulers, civil society organisations, students, women, youths, labour unions and other groups to participate in the engagement.

Describing Obi as a man of peace, empathy and compassion, Shija said the visit would provide Benue people with an opportunity to interact with the presidential candidate and hear his vision for the country.

Recalling an earlier incident when Obi was blocked from entering the state, Shija described it as a “national disgrace” and called on the relevant authorities to prevent a recurrence.

He urged security agencies, particularly the police and the Department of State Services, to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of the visiting presidential candidate and his supporters.

The governorship candidate, however, claimed that security agencies had already been alerted to alleged plans by groups sympathetic to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt the visit. He called on them to take appropriate preventive measures.

“We are going to go about our business tomorrow in spite of the threats we are hearing. The visit of Mr Peter Obi is going to be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. We are not going to engage in any violence, but it must go, and it must be successful,” he said.

The NDC candidate also assured that his party would not resort to violence or take the law into its own hands, insisting that the visit was a legitimate political engagement.

Responding to a question on whether the organisers had obtained clearance from the state government, Shija said a formal letter had been written to Governor Hyacinth Alia and acknowledged by the government on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, the state government has described the NDC’s presidential and governorship candidates as “content creators”.

Responding to the alleged threat to Obi’s visit on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Solomon Iorpev, said the state governor was more responsible than the party’s governorship candidate’s allegations suggested.

According to the information commissioner, “Peter Obi is a content creator. He likes to create content for himself and draw attention to himself to get pity from Nigerians, claiming that they are manhandling him just to whip up sympathy from Nigerians.

“What does Obi have that is special that he can’t enter Benue? Is he a magician? The governor is too busy carrying out the responsibilities of government and development to think of a person who has no impact on the political activities in the state.

“What we have been saying is that due process should be followed. He should let the appropriate authority know, and if he has done that, there is nothing to write home about.”

Iorpev accused the NDC governorship candidate of possibly trying to instigate a crisis and blame it on the state government.

It will be recalled that Obi arrived in Makurdi on September 11, 2026, and was on his way to Yelewata when some youths blocked the Makurdi-Gb