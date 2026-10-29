Peter Obi to Tinubu: You’ve no competence; pack your bags and go home

The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Mr Peter Obi, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to leave office, accusing him of lacking the competence and energy required to govern Nigeria.

Obi made the remarks at a town hall meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Thursday, saying the country needed a leader with the vigour and capacity to govern rather than one who made excuses.

His words: “President Tinubu does not have the competence to run Nigeria. He does not have the energy to run Nigeria. He should pack his things, go home and rest.

“I want him to come to Abakaliki to tell the people what he has done in the past three years. I want him to tell Nigerians what he used the borrowed money to do.

“He said he will not come for campaign. President Tinubu has stayed over 260 days outside Nigeria, yet he cannot spend up to 36 days to go round Nigeria to tell the people what he has been doing. We will not do that.” He said

Obi cautioned against tribal politics, insisting that his presidential ambition was based on competence rather than ethnicity.

“Let nobody divide the South East. I don’t want the people of Ebonyi to vote for me because I am from the South East. I don’t want you to vote for me because I am an Igbo person.

“My dear people, I want you to vote for me because I am qualified to be the President of this country. I want you to vote for me because I am the leading candidate,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor also unveiled a seven-point emergency agenda aimed at rescuing and rebuilding the country.

On national unity, Obi said the country must overcome ethnic divisions and ensure fairness in public appointments.

“On Unity, we must unite Nigeria. No more I am Igbo, I am Yoruba, I am Hausa. We will operate Federal Character for all jobs.

“On Security, we will declare an emergency on security. If children are taken to the bush under my watch, we will be in the bush with the abductors. We will equip our security agencies to secure Nigeria.”

On corruption, Obi said he would intensify the fight against graft and ensure that public funds were used for the benefit of citizens.

On Corruption, Obi said, “I will fight corruption like nobody has done before. Public money must be for public good. If you steal, you will go to jail, starting from the President.”

He also promised to declare a state of emergency in education, noting that Nigeria had more than 18 million children out of school.

Addressing the rising cost of food, Obi said he would encourage farmers to return to their farms to boost food production, feed the country and increase agricultural exports, noting that Nigeria had vast arable land.

On healthcare, the presidential hopeful said, “Every political ward in Nigeria must have functional healthcare. We have the resources to do it.” He said

The leader of the NDC in Ebonyi State and former governor, Senator Samuel Egwu, assured Obi that the state would vote for him 100 per cent.

The event was attended by the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Paulinus Igwe Nwagu; the senator representing Ebonyi South, Rt. Hon. Linus Okorie; Ebonyi Central senatorial candidate, Prof. Bernard Odoh; and House of Representatives candidate for Ohanivo, Hon. Nnanna Chita, among other party candidates.