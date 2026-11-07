Peter Obi to Tinubu: Account for N15.8trn fuel subsidy savings, $100bn borrowings

Presidential candidate for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to account for the N15.8 trillion reportedly saved from fuel subsidy removal and the over $100 billion his administration borrowed.

Obi, in a Facebook post titled “Good Day, Mr President: Nigerians Deserve Accountability,” also called on the President to explain how increased government revenues from taxation and other sources had translated into improved living conditions for Nigerians.

He made the remarks following Tinubu’s visit to Akwa Ibom State, where the President reportedly spent a night outside Lagos and Abuja.

Congratulating Tinubu on the visit, the former Anambra State governor urged him to extend similar engagements to the remaining 33 states of the federation to interact with citizens and explain his administration’s achievements.

Obi questioned what the Federal Government had done with the resources accruing to it, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, increased borrowing, and higher tax revenues.

He said Nigerians deserved to know the number of people lifted out of poverty, out-of-school children returned to classrooms, and functional primary healthcare centres established under the Tinubu administration.

The NDC presidential candidate also demanded explanations on improvements in electricity supply, recalling Tinubu’s promise that Nigerians should not vote for him if he failed to fix the country’s power sector.

He further questioned the administration’s performance in tackling insecurity, noting that Nigeria remained among the countries most affected by terrorism.

“Mr President, Nigerians deserve answers. They deserve to know what has been done with the resources entrusted to your government,” Obi said.

He argued that public resources should translate into measurable improvements in the lives of citizens, stressing that accountability and transparency must form the foundation of governance.

According to him, the Nigeria he envisages would be built on accountability, transparency, and the demonstrable impact of public resources on citizens’ welfare.