Peter Obi to FG: Expose highly placed Nigerians linked to oil theft, Boko Haram

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the forthcoming general election, Mr Peter Obi has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to summon the political will to publicly name some “highly placed” Nigerians who have been linked to oil theft, insurgency and Boko Haram.

The former governor of Anambra State made this known on Wednesday in a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter account.

While calling on the Federal Government to make public the names of the “highly placed Nigerians,” the presidential hopeful maintained that there should be no hiding place for any citizens who have been found wanting for jeopardizing the country’s economy, security and social well-being

He said, “I am struck and intrigued by the news report linking ‘highly placed’ Nigerians to oil theft. Same has been the case with financing insurgency and Boko Haram. When will FGN summon the political will to publicly name such persons?”

He continued that nobody should be placed above the law and any Nigerians found illegally involved in oil theft or financing of insurgency and Boko Haram should not go unpunished regardless of their socio-economic status.

“In national interest, there should be no sacred cows,” he tweeted.

In a similar development, Mr Obi also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for promising not to allow any politician to use personal resources or influence to intimidate other Nigerians in the 2023 general election.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), quoted Buhari as saying: “We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidation materially, morally or physically. This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation.”

While reacting to the president’s statement, Peter Obi opined that Nigeria has come of age as a country and the citizens should be allowed to vote for the leaders of their choice without any form of interference.

“I share fully in the sentiments and views attributed to H.E President @MBuhari on the need to resist ‘money bag’ politicians who plan to rig the 2023 elections. Our democracy has come of age, and the people’s right to elect leaders of their choice should not be infringed upon,” he posted.