Peter Obi to ADC: Zone 2027 presidential ticket to South

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has called on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

Obi made this appeal on Sunday in Ilorin, on the sidelines of the 2nd Annual Colloquium of Associate Professor Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia.

His call emphasises the importance of equity, unity, and national cohesion in Nigeria’s political landscape.

This comes after a coalition of opposition parties, reportedly led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, recently adopted the ADC as their platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 poll.

The coalition also named former Senate President David Mark as interim national chairman and former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola as interim secretary.

While Atiku Abubakar, the former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is reportedly interested in the ADC presidential ticket, both Obi and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, who are also members of the coalition that adopted the ADC, have separately pledged to serve only a single four-year term if elected.

Obi told Daily Trust that the 2027 presidential ticket should not be zoned to Northern Nigeria, as this would allow Southern Nigeria to complete their tenure.

He said, “Why should we have a northerner again when we can easily allow the south to complete their tenure to promote unity and cohesiveness? Afterwards, our northern brothers can take up their eight years.”

He added, “We are urging this coalition to cede the presidential ticket to the South and let us finish this matter.”

Obi, who was represented by the National Coordinator of the Obidients Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, expressed strong confidence in his chances for the 2027 elections, reiterating his readiness to transform Nigeria as a capable and committed leader.

Dr. Yunusa urged the coalition to “seize this opportunity and avoid repeating the kind of political error that led to the late Moshood Abiola debacle,” referencing the annulled 1993 presidential election.

He confirmed that “Obi has already stated that he will contest in 2027 whether we get the coalition ticket or not. So we are not even contemplating whether or not he will run. But when we get to that level, the platform will be revealed.”

