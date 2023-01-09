Peter Obi storms Delta, urges supporters to shun religion, ethnic sentiment

“We are waiting for this great change and we are convinced that it’s resident in the life of our principal (Obi)”

Ahead of the February general elections, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians, particularly his supporters, to shun voting candidates based on ethnicity and religion.

He gave the charge on Monday in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, in continuation of his town hall meetings across the country.

Fielding questions at the town hall meeting/presidential rally, Mr. Obi, who was accompanied by political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, told his supporters to vote for honesty, commitment, competence and capacity which, he said, he possessed in abundance.

He assured the people that if voted as president, he’d not give excuses for failure, adding that the people’s interest would be his driving force as a new Nigeria was possible.

“No tribe buys bread cheaper. No religion buys bread cheaper.

“We are not going to give excuses. I am not going to remind you of where you’re coming from or to blame people where they failed,” he pledged.

A member of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Committee, Aisha Yesufu, while speaking, urged the people to obtain their personal voter cards, (PVCs) to enable them vote for the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Obi.

The human rights activist, however, warned that the people will hold Obi accountable should he mess up after being elected into office as president.

The National Chairman of the LP, Dr Julius Abure, in his remark, said the Nigerian economy was not working under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also lamented that “insecurity is ravaging the country and the country is deteriorating.”





Dr. Abure, who appreciated the party faithful for their support in joining the movement to change and rescue the nation, also enjoined them to obtain their PVCs to bring about the much-needed real change in the country.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief Host of the town hall meeting, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, had welcomed the LP Presidential Candidate and his entourage to the state.

While x-raying Mr Obi, Deacon Iyovwaye said, “We are a people that are looking up to a great change for Nigeria. We are waiting for this great change and we are convinced that it’s resident in the life of our principal, Mr. Peter Obi.

“We are seeing the things that he has been saying and campaigning for from place to place.

“We are also seeing the kind of things that he has displayed across Nigeria.