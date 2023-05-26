The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has reacted to the new book written and released by Pope Francis.

The book titled ‘Hands off Africa’, prefaced by the award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, captured the exploitation of Africa by Western powers.

The Vatican Publishing House picked some of the sentences in the book which include: “Hands off Africa! Stop choking Africa: it is not a mine to be exploited or a land to be plundered. May Africa be the protagonist of its own destiny!”

However, reacting to Chimamanda’s contribution the former governor of Anambra state said, “I am glad to see the release of the new book, “Hands Off Africa”, written by Pope Francis and prefaced by our literary ambassador and global author – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.”

Obi while commending Pope, opined that Nigerian youths should rise and take back their country, noting that “The book whose release is timely, touches on a very critical point of discontinuing the exploitation of Africa by the Western powers. As Pope Francis suggests, “May Africa be the protagonist of its own destiny!

His words: “I have consistently called on Nigerians to take back their country because only Nigerians can save Nigeria. This is the only nation that we have, and it is ours to build and develop.

“When I rejected the dual citizenship of other countries years back, I was conscious that Nigeria as the only country that I have will need my full attention and commitment in the years to come.

“I remain committed to the progress of our nation, Nigeria, and to her continued constructive role in Africa.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE