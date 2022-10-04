Peter Obi raises alarm, says his supporters are being arrested

By Igbonaka Chukwu
Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi, Tuesday, raised alarm over the reported arrest and Intimidation of his supporters.

The alarm is not unconnected to the reported arrest of the Lagos State coordinator for the rally organized by his supporters on Saturday by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The coordinator, Joseph Onuorah, was arrested when he arrived in Lagos on his way from France.

Peter Obi said the intimidation of the opposition negates elements of a free and fair election and reminded the security agents of the need to remind their operatives of the need to remain civil in their conduct.

He insisted that “Elections are not deemed free and fair when a certain group employs the tool of intimidation to ensure that the opposition is silenced, both at the campaigns and at the polls.

“Peaceful assembly and unfettered electioneering campaigns are constitutionally guaranteed. Both and other ordered liberties cannot be breached wilfully by security
operatives.

He disclosed that “Recent reports of OBIdients being silently arrested by some security agents is extremely disturbing and condemnable,” Peter Obi wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“We must ensure that everyone is given a level playing field in the forthcoming elections and that no eligible Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation is disenfranchised, more so through violence and intimidation.

“I call on the Federal and State agencies to remind their operatives of the need to respect civil liberties,” he said.

