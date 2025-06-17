Peter Obi makes U-turn, thanks Tinubu over proposed visit to Benue

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has thanked President Bola Tinubu for deciding to visit Benue State following the recent killings of over 200 people.

Obi, who had earlier criticised Tinubu’s leadership style, said it was refreshing news that the President has “finally decided to visit the scene of the brutal killings in Benue State.”

“It was refreshing news on Monday to a bewildered nation learning that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally decided to visit the scene of the brutal killings in Benue State. For this, I thank him even as I make further requests that similar gesture should be extended to Niger state that lost more number of human lives in a natural disaster, flood recently,” Obi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Obi emphasised that the presence of the President in these devastated and grieving communities will be very reassuring and uplifting.

“Both Benue and Niger states have lost over 200 lives each due to recent tragedies. In Mokwa alone, more than 200 people were confirmed dead, and over 1,000 are still missing following the floods. These are not just statistics; they are the lives of Nigerian families torn apart and their communities destroyed.”

The Labour Party leader advised President Tinubu to let his visit to Mokwa in Niger State send a strong message that all Nigerian lives matter and that no community, no matter how rural, is forgotten.

Obi also urged President Tinubu to step up security across the country, especially in disaster-prone areas.

“We look forward to seeing not leadership by remote control but proactive leadership that responds not just with words, but with compassion and action,” Obi added.