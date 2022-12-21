2023: Again, Peter Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku, others in fresh ANAP poll

Peter Obi, the standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) is the “most preferred” presidential candidate to win come 2023, according to the new poll concluded in December by Anap Foundation.

Recall the organisation had released a similar poll in September in which Obi also led the other 17 candidates, including the other three frontline candidates in the race for Aso Rock’s top job in 2023.

In its recent poll, ANAP Foundation said Obi garnered 23 percent to lead his closest rivals Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Tinubu scored 13, Atiku got 10 and Kwankwaso polled 2 percent according to the fresh poll released by ANAP Foundation.

“Nobody has gained or lost more than 2, 3 percent. I don’t know whether that is good news or bad news but it is as if nothing has happened fundamentally, no significant shift,” Anap Foundation President, Atedo Peterside disclosed this while featuring on Channels TV’s Politics Today monitored by NIGERIAN TRIBUNE on Wednesday.

According to Peterside, the election has moved past a three-horse race, as said in an earlier poll released in September, to a four-horse race following the growing popularity of the NNPP’s flag-bearer, Kwankwaso, especially in Northern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi had said that the conviction of his campaign Director General, Mr Doyin Okupe cannot break his resolve to be Nigeria’s president come 2023.

Obi stated this on Monday, December 19 during an interactive session with journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital saying that he is undaunted by the conviction Okupe over alleged money laundering.