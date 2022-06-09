Peter Obi is our presidential candidate, Labour Party declares

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed her stands behind the presidential candidacy of Mr Peter Obi on the platform of the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Labour Union in press a statement signed by President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade, Ayuba Wabba, said the Nigerian Labour Congress does not have or know any other presidential candidate, than the person of Mr. Peter Obi.

It argued that the at the May 30th, Presidential Primaries which produced Mr Peter Obi as its authentic standard flag bearer of the Labour Party, was in compliance with all processes.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the presidential primary that produced HE Peter Obi.

“INEC recognizes only the Labour Party leadership led by the Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure and the National Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Umaru Ibrahim. They are the only Labour Party officials whose details are provided on the INEC website.

“The leadership of the NLC and TUC gave our full support to the processes that produced HE Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.





“Nigerians especially workers, youths and women attended the presidential primary of the Labour Party in their thousands and were thoroughly satisfied with the outcome of the same,” Wabba stated.

He continued that the emergence of Mr. Calistus Okafor was a mere distraction to derail the focused trajectory of the Labour Party.

He advised members of the public to be wary of the antics of the detractors who do not wish the party well, especially as the workers of Nigeria are being mobilized to effect a change of leadership that would benefit them.

“The recruitment of one Calistus Okafor, a mischievous petty trader, to advance their evil plot of distraction is a new low and should be disregarded by the public.

“This, therefore, serves as a public disclaimer on Mr. Calistus Okafor. We warn the general public to steer clear of Calistus Okafor and characters who might want to cash in on the popularity of the Labour Party to hoodwink, extort and swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

“We, hereby, direct Nigerian workers and all the structures of the NLC and TUC to completely disregard the impersonation by Calistus Okafor who has no locus standi to speak for Labour Party.

“Workers and millions of members of Labour Party who desire a New Nigeria should regard tantrums by characters like Calistus Okafor as a mere storm in a teacup, the NLC President stated.

