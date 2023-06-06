Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the last election, has faulted the sudden announcement of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

Obi said the announcement of subsidy removal without putting measures in place to cushion the hardship that comes with the action, amounted to putting the cart before the horse.

He made the submission on Tuesday during a chat with a section of the media at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), in Abuja.

“There is a difference between removing your tooth by applying artificial which will ameliorate your pain than just putting it out.

“I believe it (fuel subsidy) should be removed with conditions and that (conditions) must be applied. If I was involved, I would have shown empirical statistical data, how much we are going to save from it (subsidy), where we are going to apply it, the gains for the people,” he stated.

He added; “Just like I said during my campaign that I’m going to governor the people (Nigerians) by being open, showing them empirically verifiable facts on how the country can be better when they follow it”.

Recall Tinubu recently declared he will remove fuel subsidy from July 1, 2023, emphasising that his government will not provide funds to subsidise the product since it was not included in the 2023 budget by the previous administration.

