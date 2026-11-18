Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, has outlined the education projects and reforms undertaken by his administration, saying he would replicate the initiatives across Nigeria if elected president in 2027.

Obi made this known in the third instalment of his “Nigerians, Go and Verify” series published on X, where he detailed interventions across primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, as well as technical and adult education.

The NDC presidential candidate described education as the foundation of sustainable development, insisting that it should not be treated as a political game or a convenient campaign promise.

According to him, one of his administration’s earliest decisions was to return mission and privately owned primary and secondary schools to their original proprietors while maintaining government support for teachers’ salaries and infrastructure.

He said billions of naira were invested in rehabilitating the schools, restoring a partnership between government and religious institutions that had contributed to education delivery in the state.

Obi said the policy attracted international attention, citing a World Bank-commissioned study led by Oxford economist and World Bank consultant, Professor Paul Collier, which examined the arrangement and reportedly recommended its adoption by other states and developing countries.

Addressing claims that his administration failed to build schools, the former governor challenged critics to verify the records, saying five-classroom blocks were constructed in virtually all the 177 communities in the state.

He added that hundreds of dilapidated schools were renovated, including abandoned facilities where buildings had been overtaken by vegetation. Comprehensive Secondary School, Onitsha, and Oraukwu Grammar School were among the institutions he cited.

On technology-driven learning, Obi said about 40,000 computers were distributed to schools, including more than 22,500 HP laptops, while Microsoft Academies and internet connectivity were introduced in secondary schools.

He listed other interventions to include the provision of generators, establishment and stocking of libraries, rehabilitation of school sports facilities and installation of boreholes in more than 300 schools, including all girls’ schools.

To support his account, Obi cited commendations from former industry executives. He said Fabrice Campoy, then Managing Director of HP Inc.’s Personal Systems Group, described the laptop distribution as the biggest project of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.

He also quoted Ken Spann, then Country Manager and Head of Microsoft Nigeria, as describing the deployment of Microsoft Academies in more than 500 secondary schools as the most extensive in Africa at the time.

Similarly, Gerald Ilukwe, former Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Backbone Plc, reportedly commended the provision of VSAT internet connectivity to more than 500 secondary schools, describing the initiative as unprecedented among state governments.

Obi further said public secondary schools received buses, with some institutions allocated two vehicles to facilitate students’ transportation, movement of supplies, and emergency response.

He disclosed that his administration released ₦525 million directly to schools for the establishment of sick bays and dispensaries, while principals received intervention funds to tackle erosion and other pressing challenges.

On school supervision, the former governor said he personally visited every secondary school in the state, sometimes without prior notice, to inspect facilities, interact with students and assess conditions in classrooms and boarding houses.

He said his administration also recruited 2,000 primary school teachers, 5,000 secondary school teachers and another 2,000 special-subject teachers, adding that provision was made to cover their salaries for two years to reduce the financial burden on the succeeding administration.

According to him, teachers’ salaries and allowances were paid promptly, pension and gratuity arrears were cleared, promotions were restored, and restrictions that prevented some teachers from advancing beyond Grade Level 16 were removed.

In the technical education sub-sector, Obi said Government Technical Colleges in Onitsha, Nkpor and Umuchu were renovated and equipped, while several technical programmes secured accreditation.

He added that Adult Education Centres and Market Schools received attention, alongside the provision of learning equipment to 53 nomadic and migrant schools.

At Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, the former governor said his administration constructed or completed more than 40 projects, including faculties of Law, Engineering, Agriculture, Management Sciences, Arts and Social Sciences.

Other projects, he said, included a Mass Communication Complex, an e-learning and research centre, and student hostels.

He also disclosed that ₦5 billion was released to the university, while two 250-bed hostels were facilitated through the Central Bank of Nigeria under the leadership of its then Deputy Governor, Dr Kingsley Moghalu.

Obi said Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe, and the College of Agriculture, Mgbakwu, also benefited from infrastructure investments, with about 15 buildings constructed at the latter institution.

He added that more than 25 buildings were constructed for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, while St Charles Borromeo Hospital and Iyi-Enu Hospital were upgraded to teaching hospitals.

The former governor further listed private universities, including Madonna University, Paul University, Tansian University and Peter University, as beneficiaries of grants of about ₦100 million each, alongside vehicle support.

He said his administration also awarded ₦1 million each to more than 500 Anambra indigenes who graduated with first-class degrees.

Obi cited Dr Uchenna Nze, now Head of the Department of Mass Communication at Tansian University, as one of the beneficiaries who reportedly used the grant to pursue further studies.

Assessing the state’s academic performance, he said Anambra moved from lower positions to leading positions in WASCE, GCE, NECO and JAMB examinations during his tenure, adding that schools in the state continued to receive local and international recognition.

He maintained that his commitment to education continued after leaving office in 2014 through donations, classroom construction and the distribution of learning materials to institutions across the country.

Promising to extend the approach nationwide, Obi said: “As President, I will bring the same energy, commitment, and political will to bear on education nationally, with all agencies responsible for education functioning effectively and held accountable.”

He also called for greater transparency in the management of education funds, urging relevant authorities to account for revenues collected for the sector and disclose how such resources were utilised.

The former governor advocated government support for mission, private and community-owned schools, arguing that the responsibility of educating children should not be determined solely by the ownership of institutions.

Obi said the fourth instalment of his “Nigerians, Go and Verify” series would focus on the achievements of his administration in the health sector.