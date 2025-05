Peter Obi congratulates new Pope, lauds College of Cardinals

Former presidential candidate and Labour Party national leader, Peter Obi, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his election as the Supreme Pontiff and spiritual leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.

The full statement below;

“I wholeheartedly congratulate His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, on his election as the Supreme Pontiff and spiritual leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.

“His emergence at this critical time in the life of the Church and the world is a profound blessing – one that reaffirms the enduring presence of divine guidance in our shared human journey.

“I commend the College of Cardinals for once again demonstrating the Church’s timeless wisdom through prayerful discernment, unity, and fidelity to her sacred traditions. Their decision reflects spiritual depth, attentive listening, and an unwavering openness to the promptings of the Holy Spirit.

“To the faithful who joined in fervent prayer throughout the conclave, I extend my heartfelt gratitude. Our collective petitions have not been in vain. We now celebrate the gift of a new shepherd to lead the flock with courage, love, and truth.

“The inaugural address of Pope Leo XIV was both reassuring and inspiring. It radiated humility, moral clarity, and a renewed call to justice, peace, and solidarity with the most vulnerable.

“In a world overwhelmed by division and despair, his words have rekindled hope in the hearts of millions.

“A member of the Order of Saint Augustine, Pope Leo XIV is a seasoned missionary, a respected canon lawyer, and the former Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. His decades of pastoral service, especially in Peru, and his global ecclesial experience are invaluable gifts to the Universal Church and the whole world.

“As a firm believer in moral leadership, I pray that his pontificate will be marked by deep spiritual renewal, courageous dialogue, unwavering service to humanity, and fidelity to the Gospel message.

“May God bless and guide Pope Leo XIV as he assumes the sacred responsibility of leading the Church through the complexities of our ever-changing world.”