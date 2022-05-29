Peter Obi congratulates Atiku, tasks supporters to be civil on social media

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has congratulated former Vice President of Nigeria and winner of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Presidential primaries, Atiku Abubakar.

Obi in a tweet on Sunday prayed for a successful outing for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar whom he described as his leader.

The Labour party Presidential aspirant directed his supporters on social media to be civil with other presidential aspirants while showing their support for him ahead of the 2023 election.

“On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, H.E @atiku, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig. I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always.

“It has been brought to my attention, and I have also observed that some of my numerous supporters are making personal attacks on other aspirants/candidates.

“Whilst thanking you for your support, which I sincerely value and appreciate, I humbly appeal that we all imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and avoid name-calling or personal attacks on other aspirants and candidates.





“The common goal is to make Nigeria better. Elections are a democratic contest and need not be adversarial.” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…tasks supporters to be civil on social media

tasks supporters to be civil on social media

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics… tasks supporters to be civil on social media

tasks supporters to be civil on social media