Peter Obi, brain, inspiration behind valutok app, Entrepreneur, Andrew Odoe says

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has been described as the main brain behind the conception and eventual launch of the taste-growing social networking apps, Valutok and Valutok Messenger.

The disclosure was made by Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of fast Valley top Communications Ltd, Andrew Odoe who recently launched the apps stressing that Peter Obi really played a very important role as the inspiration behind his bold step.

Andrew Odoe like many other young Nigerian entrepreneurs who are faced with countless challenges in the Nigerian business ecosystem, moved to Dubai and was in the process of setting up his tech company and relocating with his family to the UAE but changed his mind the moment Peter Obi declared for President.

He said that he chose to launch his app “Valutok” in Nigeria, with the strong belief that real change was finally on the way and that Nigerians would benefit immensely from his idea with capable leadership at the helm of affairs.

The young entrepreneur also said that his initiative was borne out of a burning desire to create income opportunities for millions of Nigerian youths just like Peter Obi.

According to him, “Nigerians as well as others around Africa and globally who use the social media platforms daily but do not profit much from their data usage would be delighted to subscribe to the app.”

Valutok which was launched in August this year and available on the Play Store has already gathered over 5000 subscribers and is growing rapidly, currently ranking 36 out of 100 most used Social media apps in Nigeria.

It is a social media app like the traditional social media apps around the world but has several unique features including its algorithm, user-friendly interface and the fact that users can earn real money from their activities on the app.

With Valutok app, one can share pictures, and videos news updates, chat privately and make and receive audio and video calls and these activities give points to the users that can eventually be cashed out in dollars and are poised to bring in the much needed foreign exchange eg dollars into the country as the app earns in dollars from Ads and also pays users in dollars.

Recall that Peter Obi pulled some specific ICT projects within his short time as Governor of Anambra state which earned him the ICT Governor of the year in that year’s edition of Titan Of Tech Awards, organized by independent TV producers, Technology Africa.

Also in his recent statements, Mr Peter Obi has constantly demonstrated his desire to support the youths and indigenous initiatives chiefly in the Information Technology sector.

