Peter Obi alleges NFF officials stopped him from greeting Nigeria’s U-17 girls’ team

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has alleged that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) prevented him from greeting members of Nigeria’s Under-17 girls’ football team at an airport, citing fears of losing their jobs.

Obi, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday, described the incident as another manifestation of what he called the growing culture of toxic politics in Nigeria.

According to him, he arrived at the airport at about 7:00 a.m. to board a flight to Enugu when he sighted the U-17 girls’ team, which had just arrived and was preparing to board its vehicle.

He said he subsequently instructed his protocol officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether he could approach the players to congratulate and welcome them.

However, Obi alleged that he was informed that NFF officials had instructed the team not to allow him to approach them, warning that they could lose their jobs if he greeted the players.

The former Anambra governor said the incident was not the first time he had experienced such treatment, recalling a similar occurrence on March 25, 2025, when he attended a World Cup qualifying match in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He said that although the state governor warmly received him at the VIP stand, he was prevented from greeting the players after the match.

“Following the match, other government officials went to greet the players, but I was again prevented from doing so. I was told by the officials that they would lose their jobs if I proceeded,” he stated.

Obi expressed concern over what he described as the increasing deterioration of Nigeria’s political environment since 2025, warning that political differences should not be allowed to undermine national unity and human relationships.

“It is deeply troubling to witness the extent of toxic politics into which our nation has descended since 2025. Each year appears to bring further deterioration. This reflects how deeply Nigeria has been affected,” he said.

He maintained that the Nigeria of his aspiration should be one where hostility, intimidation, and discrimination have no place, irrespective of political affiliation.

According to him, national unity, mutual respect, and shared humanity should take precedence over political differences.

“The new Nigeria we aspire to build must have no room for hostility, intimidation, or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation.

“It must be a Nigeria in which unity, mutual respect, and our shared humanity take precedence over political differences,” he added.