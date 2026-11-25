Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster, Pete Edochie, one of Nollywood’s most recognisable figures, has died at the age of 79.

Following the announcement of his death at 79, the veteran is being remembered for his contribution to Nigerian television and film, particularly his memorable portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’.

The actor died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, according to a family statement signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie.

Edochie was one of Nollywood’s most recognisable figures, known for his commanding screen presence, distinctive voice and portrayal of traditional rulers, fathers and family patriarchs.

Beyond his acting career, he had a background in broadcasting and received several national and industry honours.

Here are seven interesting facts about his life and career.

Early life and education

Edochie was born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State. He hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State.

He attended St Patrick’s and St James Primary Schools in Zaria before proceeding to St John’s College, Kaduna.

He later studied journalism and television at the School of Journalism and Television in England.

Career in broadcasting

Before becoming a household name in Nollywood, Edochie built a career in broadcasting.

He joined the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in 1967 as a junior programmes assistant and gradually rose through the ranks.

He later became Director of Programmes at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, where he also served as Deputy Managing Director and occasionally acted as Managing Director.

In a 2022 interview with Vanguard, he recalled his broadcasting years, including presenting a classical music programme titled Music from the Masters.

Breakthrough with Things Fall Apart

Edochie rose to national prominence through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s 1987 adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s acclaimed novel, Things Fall Apart.

His performance brought the character to life, capturing the strength, pride and tragic flaws of the influential Igbo warrior whose rigid beliefs eventually contributed to his downfall.

The production also attracted international attention, with the BBC sending a delegation to interview him about his performance.

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In a 2023 interview with The Nation, Edochie recalled the international recognition he received through the production, even before Nollywood became widely established.

Several notable films

Following his success in Things Fall Apart, Edochie appeared in numerous Nigerian films and television productions.

Some of his notable works include Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire’s Club and Lionheart, Genevieve Nnaji’s 2018 film in which he played Chief Ernest Obiagu.

He also featured in Foreigner’s God, Living with Death, Heavy Battle and The Greatest Harvest.

He became particularly associated with roles as traditional rulers, wealthy businessmen and family patriarchs. His deep voice, measured delivery and use of proverbs became familiar features of his performances.

National and industry honours

Edochie’s contribution to Nigerian film and television earned him several honours.

In 2003, former President Olusegun Obasanjo conferred on him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

He also received the Industry Merit Award from Africa Magic and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Africa Film Academy.

In 2020, he was honoured with the African Film Legend Award at the African Film Festival in the United States.

Marriage and children

Edochie was married to Barrister Josephine Edochie, with whom he had six children, including actors Yul and Linc Edochie.

His family attracted public attention over the years, particularly following the controversy surrounding Yul’s marriage to actress Judy Austin while he was still married to May Edochie.

In an interview with Ugo Nwokolo TV scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 25, the veteran actor spoke about the controversy and defended his son against public criticism.

“Look at my son, Yul. Yul is a very tough guy. You can never subdue him, no matter how much you try,” he said.

Portrayal of Okonkwo as a defining role

Although Edochie appeared in several films during his career, his portrayal of Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart remained one of his most recognised performances.

The role helped establish his reputation as a leading actor and connected his career to one of the most celebrated works of African literature.

His performances in subsequent productions further cemented his place in Nollywood, where he became known for playing authoritative characters whose presence often shaped the direction of a story.

Edochie’s career spanned broadcasting, television drama and film, making him one of the actors associated with the development of Nigeria’s modern film industry.