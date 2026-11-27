Leo Edochie, the first son of late veteran actor Pete Edochie, has revealed that his father lived with prostate cancer for six years, undergoing surgery abroad before the disease gradually affected other parts of his body.

Leo said the actor had accepted the possibility of death as his condition worsened, preferring to be called home by God rather than put his family through the stress of repeatedly moving him between hospitals.

He disclosed this during an interview with BBC Pidgin, uploaded on Friday, in which he spoke about his father’s illness, final days and legacy. The interview was conducted in Pidgin English and translated into English by PUNCH Online.

According to Leo, Pete underwent surgery abroad about six years ago after being diagnosed with prostate cancer and continued living with the illness until his death.

“As for my father not being well, you know how things are with sickness. When sickness comes, it has come. The sickness he had was a terminal illness, prostate cancer. He had surgery abroad six years ago.

“But you know that, ultimately, cancer kills. If you are lucky, it happens gradually, and I believe he was lucky because he had the surgery abroad six years ago. It lasted for six years. I think God was magnanimous to him and, of course, to us,” Leo said.

Despite the diagnosis, Leo said he did not expect his father’s death to happen when it did, although the disease had progressively affected his health.

He explained that the cancer had spread to other parts of the actor’s body, including his spine, liver and kidneys, citing what doctors had told the family.

“I didn’t think his death was near, but for someone suffering from cancer, that is how it happens. Gradually, it affects other parts of your body. It affects your spine, liver and kidneys. I am not a doctor, but that is what doctors say,” he added.

Leo also recalled how Pete continued fulfilling professional and personal commitments despite his deteriorating health.

He said the veteran actor travelled to Morocco to complete a film project before returning and proceeding to Ghana for the launch of his autobiography.

According to him, his father remained determined to carry on with his activities even while battling the illness.

However, Leo said Pete was conscious of the physical and emotional burden his condition could place on his family and expressed his preference not to be moved from one hospital to another as his health declined.

“He said that instead of putting everyone through suffering, with people carrying him from one hospital to another and moving him from place to place, he would rather God call him home,” he said.

Speaking about the values his father left behind, Leo identified truthfulness and integrity as the defining principles of the late actor’s life.

He said he hoped younger generations would learn from Pete’s example and uphold the values that shaped his public and private life.

“My father believed in truth. He spoke the way things were and said things as they were. Of all his legacies that you know, I know and the whole world knows, these two were the most important: truthfulness and keeping your hands clean,” Leo said.

The first son also spoke about the responsibility of taking over the family’s leadership following his father’s death, describing the task of sustaining his legacy as a major challenge.

While admitting that he might never fully match his father’s example, he pledged to do his best to preserve the unity and togetherness Pete worked hard to establish within the family.

“Those are very big shoes, very, very massive shoes. I don’t think I will ever be able to fill them, but I will try my best.

“Now that the mantle of leadership has fallen on me, the truth is that I must carry the family along. I must ensure unity and togetherness, which he worked very hard to sustain and maintain,” he said.

Pete Edochie died aged 79 on Wednesday, November 25, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.