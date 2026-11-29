As tributes have continued to pour in for the celebration of the life and times of late veteran actor, Pete Edoche, from within and outside the acting industry, plans to celebrate his 80th birthday in Lagos appear to have changed dimension, with the family shifting attention from the proposed birthday celebration to preparations for his burial.

The family has, however, assured that there will be no unnecessary delay in his burial, expressing its determination to give the iconic actor a befitting farewell.

A family source disclosed that the priority had changed following his death, adding that the family was now focused on ensuring that he was accorded the honour and dignity he deserved in death.

In an emotional revelation about his final days, the family also recalled that the late actor had expressed his wish not to become a burden to his children and relatives as his health deteriorated.

He was said to have prayed that God should take him before his ailment reached a stage where his children and other family members would have to struggle with the demands of prolonged care.

The disclosure has added a deeply touching dimension to the tributes being paid to the actor, revealing his concern for the welfare of his loved ones even while battling his health challenges.

The family is redirecting its efforts towards organising a befitting burial for the veteran actor, whose contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry have continued to attract tributes following his death.