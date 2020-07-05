PETAN lauds Oilserv for promoting indigenous capacity

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has commended the management of Oilserv Limited for building and promoting indigenous capacity in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking on the successful groundbreaking ceremony of the $2.8billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, which marked the official commencement of the project, the Chairman of PETAN, Mr Nik Odinuwe, congratulated Dr Emeka Okwuosa, Chairman and CEO of Oilserv Limited and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kolo Kyari.

While commending the Oilserv Ltd Consortium and NNPC for their foresight in initiating the project, which is expected to greatly enhance the nation’s energy security, create direct and indirect employment and promote development, technology transfer and local manufacturing, Mr Odinuwe noted that Oilserve Ltd was one of the founding members of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria and a long time champion and advocate of Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry.

Mr Nik Odinuwe stated that “our own Oilserv Limited has made PETAN proud.” He further expressed confidence that Oilserv Limited will be certainly delivering a world-class project while exhibiting professionalism and adhering to all safety standards.

PETAN boss said the AKK Gas Pipeline project, as a Nigerian Content Milestone Achievement, is a vindication of the passage of the NOGIC Act 2010 and a testament to the massive contributions of PETAN in the development of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry and the Nigerian economy.

In a statement released by Dr Lucky Akhiwu, the Publicity Secretary of PETAN, the Chairman observed that the AKK Gas Project is positioned to help realize the long-held dream of developing the nation’s domestic gas transmission infrastructure as well as implementing Nigeria’s Gas Masterplan.

He emphasized that the project will promote the domestication of technology in Nigeria and concretize the gains of Nigerian Content by encouraging participation of indigenous companies in the delivery of the project.

More than 3,000 Nigerian workers will be engaged in the project, helping to ease unemployment in the county PETAN is an association of Nigerian indigenous companies in the upstream and downstream sectors of the petroleum industry. The association was formed to promote the utilization of indigenous human and material resources without sacrificing quality and professionalism and to bring Nigerian Oil & Gas entrepreneurs in a forum for the exchange of ideas with the major operators and policymakers.

PETAN has long been a promoter of local content in Nigeria and has championed the quest for increased local participation in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry which culminated in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Act 2010.

PETAN also encourages indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria through the organization of conferences, seminars, workshops (both locally and externally) to create opportunities for Nigerian companies to project themselves in a very competitive industry.

PETAN companies and their contractors employ over 20,000 Nigerians of which more than 60% are graduates creating a multiplier effect on the economy through the use of local inputs, growth of local capacity and expertise.

