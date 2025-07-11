Peruzzi, Tobi Bakre, others storm TechCirvee Fest Ibadan

Ibadan is set to become the epicentre of tech innovation and youthful energy on Saturday, July 12th, as Cirvee hosts its highly anticipated TechCirvee Fest.

Cirvee, a leading tech startup and certified training academy, has curated an event designed to ignite the passions of young minds and connect them with the transformative power of technology.

According to Nimi Adegbite, the visionary founder of Cirvee, TechCirvee Fest is more than just another tech gathering. “It’s a platform where young minds meet big ideas,” Adegbite stated.

The second edition promises an immersive experience packed with insightful panels, dynamic breakout sessions, electrifying live performances, valuable scholarships, engaging brand exhibitions, and crucial job opportunities. Whether attendees are driven by a love for tech, a thirst for knowledge, a desire to network, or simply a need for good vibes, TechCirvee Fest is designed as the ultimate destination.

Attendees can anticipate a diverse range of activities, including keynote speeches from prominent figures, powerful panel discussions featuring experts in AI, fintech, and digital marketing alongside industry leaders and policymakers.

An innovation showcase will highlight groundbreaking ideas from various brands and creatives, while an “Impact & Rewards Segment” will offer scholarships, giveaways, recognition awards, and job placements. The event also provides unparalleled networking opportunities, bringing together creatives, tech enthusiasts, investors, and even celebrities in a vibrant and collaborative space.

Furthermore, the festival will celebrate the achievements of Cirvee alumni who are making significant strides in their respective fields and feature live entertainment, including music and spoken word performances. Headlining the entertainment segment is none other than Peruzzi, who is set to close out the day with a high-energy performance featuring his greatest hits and surprise moments.

The festival boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including Adeife Adeoye, Pamilerin Adegoke, Tobi Ayeni, Emmanuel Michael, Adesola Oguntimehin, Tobi Bakre, Felix Bissong, and Olajumoke Awonorin, among others. Adding to the prestige of the event, Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, will be present as the special guest of honour.

TechCirvee Fest is made possible through the support of various sponsors and partners, including Jeroid, MTN, Erumedia Group, Oh Mobility, Igadget, Zoho, Apestar Capital, Payrise, and Citizens Pensions, highlighting the collaborative effort to foster tech innovation and education in Nigeria.

