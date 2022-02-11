Peruzzi to headline Carica pre-launch on February 11

Nigerian Afro Pop star, Peruzzi is set to dazzle fun lovers to an unforgettable night of dancing and celebration as one of the leading hospitality venues in Ikeja, Lagos, popularly known as Sinatra’s place, will open its club arm, Carica, on February 11.

This news was made public at a recent briefing where the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Sinatra’s place, Mr Segun Amosu, revealed that plans were in top gear to usher the Valentine season properly by hosting a soft launch of its club, Carica to patrons on the 11th.

“I am delighted to announce that the club Carica, of our hospitality centre, is ready and will be open to the public from February 11. We, in just over a year of opening, have become the best-kept secret of Lagos mainland and we are not resting on our oars.

“Carica is just another extension of our business of ensuring premium satisfaction for fun-loving clients who come to Sinatra place daily. For this reason, we are bringing one of the best musicians in the country and Africa, Peruzzi, to open the club. We hope to keep engaging our patrons and ensuring the best of nightlife in Lagos”, he said.

Meanwhile, Peruzzi has also hinted at his readiness to give fans and music lovers an unforgettable experience. He said, “It’s time to reveal the best-kept secret on Lagos mainland. I am coming to reveal a part of me like never witnessed before. All roads lead to Carica on February 11. Catch the wave.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Peruzzi to headline Carica Peruzzi to headline Carica

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Peruzzi to headline Carica Peruzzi to headline Carica