The Peruvian government has officially classified transgender and intersex individuals as “mentally ill, according to The Telegraph

The health ministry justified the decree by stating it was the only way to ensure that Peru’s public health services could “guarantee full coverage of medical attention for mental health.”

This decision has sparked significant backlash across the country. It follows a recent move by lawmakers to remove references to gender equality from school textbooks, which has severely undermined educational efforts aimed at preventing domestic violence and femicide.

Health Minister César Vásquez has not addressed the controversy surrounding the decree but has defended President Dina Boluarte, who is currently under investigation for the unexplained acquisition of expensive jewellery, including a diamond-encrusted Cartier bracelet valued at £40,000.

In addition, President Boluarte’s brother, Nicanor Boluarte, was arrested last week for allegedly selling senior government positions.

In response to this scandal, the president dismantled an elite anti-corruption police unit and unsuccessfully tried to prevent the release of official statistics indicating a rise in poverty.

Percy Mayta-Tristán, a medical researcher at Lima’s Scientific University of the South, criticised the decree, suggesting it may have been well-intentioned but demonstrated a profound lack of understanding of complex LGBT issues.

He emphasised that in Peru’s highly conservative society, labelling LGBT individuals as mentally ill could lead to harmful practices such as conversion therapy, further marginalising an already vulnerable community.

