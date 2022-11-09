Persons with disabilities protest in Osun, seek domestication of disabilities act

Persons with disabilities in Osun State, on Wednesday, trooped out in Osogbo, Osun State capital to protest the delay in the domestication of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act in the state.

The physically challenged persons converged on the office of the state Local Government Service Commission, Abeere from where they proceeded to the office of the governor to express their displeasure on the attitude.

The protesters, under the umbrella of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), were armed with placards with inscriptions that read: “It is high time the government act in their favour”, “Why must they be handling our matters with levity”, “We are not objects of pity, we have our rights”, “Disability rights are human rights”.

The state Head of Service, Dr. Gboyega Oyebade, appealed to them to be patient as their matter would be attended to in no distance time.

In his submission, the General Secretary of Osun JONAPWD, Aghanti Smith, said the domestication of the Disability Act which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 would guarantee the rights of PWDs and provide them with opportunities that would make them equal with those without physical challenges.

