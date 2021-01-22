Persons stoking ethnic tension should be treated as criminals, Makinde tells Oyo CP

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tasked state Commissioner for Police, Ngozi Onadeko to arrest persons stoking ethnic tension in the state and treat them as criminals.

Makinde who gave this charge when Onadeko paid him a courtesy visit at governor’s office, Ibadan, on Friday, decried rising ethnic tension in the state.

Speaking, Makinde condemned as unlawful and unacceptable persons making statements that are unconstitutional.

This is just as he chided those claiming to be protecting the interest of the Yoruba race to perpetrate chaos in the state.

He decried calls for a certain ethnic nationality to leave the state, noting that the battle was against criminality, in its entirety, devoid of ethnic or religious leaning.

Makinde assured of cooperation with and support for the police and other security agencies to guarantee a safe state.

Makinde said, “This is a period where false information is almost at its highest, ethnic tension almost at its highest. You have your job cut out for you. We’ll give you maximum support. “I’m sure you have heard of things happening in Ibarapa axis of the state.

I will insist that we’re not after Hausa-Fulani; we are after criminals, armed robbers, hoodlums, bandits, irrespective of their tribe, religion or creed. When we had an incident at Okeho, some people were killed, some were arrested and we found out that they were Igbira, that is from Kogi State.

“For people stoking ethnic tension, they are criminals and they should be arrested and treated as common criminals.

“For this administration, a major pillar for us is security because we know that all the good things we want to do economically won’t be possible in an atmosphere of chaos, insecurity. When people say things that are not lawful, that are not within the spirit of the Nigerian constitution, it is not acceptable here and they cannot hide under being people protecting Yoruba interest to perpetrate chaos in this state.

“We had EndSARS because people got bottled up; there has been very limited access to opportunities and we need to address that by expanding opportunities for these people. And if we have to do that, we have to do that in a safe and secure environment.

“For Amotekun here in Oyo State, we are all working towards the same objective. We need intelligence, we need to know about criminals before they even strike. We set up Amotekun to gather intelligence in all the wards in Oyo state and bring out information for joint patrols with the police and go after our common enemies, the criminals.

“The same people that demonized Amotekun a few weeks ago are the ones now telling us that a certain ethnic nationality should leave this place. We will ensure that all the agencies work together.

“I will encourage interaction with all the other agencies and once we have that synergy, we will ensure that the objective of people going about their duties without fear of being molested will be achieved.”

Speaking, state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko said she’ll pursue professionalism, having police with a human face and synergising with other sister agencies.

Onadeko said that her men had fully returned to their duty posts and will shun corruption.

On the situation in Ibarapa axis, Onadeko said patrols by the police and Operation Burst were in place to ensure calm in the area.

She added that law-abiding persons had nothing to fear and should go about their lawful businesses.

Onadeko said, “We want to police with a human face, be professional and make sure that everybody is involved, synergize with all the other sister agencies, also focus on community policing.

“In Ibarapa, men have been on the ground for the past two, three days. There has been a lot of convoy patrol and patrols with other security agencies, Operation Burst. So the place is calm and we enjoin every citizen to go about their lawful business, provided you are law-abiding, you don’t have any problem with law enforcement agencies.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Persons stoking ethnic tension Persons stoking ethnic tension

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Persons stoking ethnic tension Persons stoking ethnic tension

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE