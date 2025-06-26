Personnel audit: What it means for civil servants

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis across the Federal Civil Service.

This initiative aims to deepen capacity and enhance targeted reform in the public service, ensuring that the civil service is dynamic, digital, ethical, and globally competitive.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE explains in details what it means for civil servants.

Why the Audit?

The nationwide personnel audit will enable the government to take informed decisions about responding to shortages or surpluses of personnel, identifying skill gaps, and placing personnel in their right roles. This exercise will help to:

Improve Efficiency: Enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service.

Promote Transparency and Accountability: Ensure transparency and accountability in personnel management practices.

Inform Policy Decisions: Provide actionable insights to inform policy decisions and drive reforms.

Key Objectives:

Right People in Right Roles: Ensure that civil servants are placed in positions that match their skills and expertise.

Capacity Building: Identify skill gaps and provide targeted training to enhance capacity.

Data-Driven Decision-Making: Enable the government to make informed decisions based on accurate, secure, and sovereign data.

What to Expect:

Comprehensive Data Collection: Gathering information on civil servants’ qualifications, skills, and performance.

Analysis and Recommendations: Evaluating the data to identify areas for improvement and opportunities for growth, and providing actionable insights to inform policy decisions.

Benefits:

Improved Performance: Enhance the overall performance of the civil service.

Targeted Reforms: Inform targeted reforms to address specific challenges and opportunities.

Renewed Hope Agenda: Support the delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda, a future that everyone can look forward to with optimism.

By conducting this comprehensive personnel audit and skills gap analysis, the government aims to create a more agile, competent, and responsive civil service that can drive national transformation and deliver on its campaign promises.