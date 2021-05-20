Personal interests, others may lead to NISA’s disintegration, Jolapamo warns

THE founding father of the Indigenous Ship-owners Association of Nigeria (ISAN), which later changed its name to Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief (Dr) Isaac Jolapamo has warned that if vested interests continue to hijack the affairs of NISA, the body of indigenous shipowners might soon disintegrate and become history.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, the man generally referred to as the father of indigenous shipping in Nigeria traced the root of the decline of NISA to the composition of a steering committee that had all its members from a particular section of the country, stating that unless NISA corrects these ills, the group might become history with time.

According to Chief Jolapamo, “Don’t forget that NISA is an off-shoot of ISAN. Whatever shipowners group that we have today in Nigeria, including the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), they were all given birth to by ISAN. I single handedly founded ISAN.

“The problem we have today in NISA is that most of the people at the helms of the association don’t understand the politics of shipping in Nigeria. Errors were made by some people. They allowed personal interest to override the general interest of the association.

“My intention of starting ISAN years back was to project the development of indigenous shipping in Nigeria. However, along the line, when I stepped down as president, so many interests came on board, and this dragged the association backwards. At a point, the association split into two when Aminu Umar was acting president.

“When the association was merged back into one and the two Presidents of the splinter groups sacked, the association failed to recognize the importance of regional representation in the constitution of the steering committee that was to manage its affairs for the next six months. Imagine the entire members of the steering committee all coming from the South West region of the country. This was wrong. Although Aminu Umar was neither here nor there prior to his sack, the association failed to imbibe regional balance in the constitution of the steering committee.

“If they had listened to good advice, there was no point in asking Aminu to step down as acting president because the group cannot fly having all South West members on its steering committee.

“I want to believe that I have contributed my own quota to the development of indigenous shipping in Nigeria. The SOAN, which is the bride today, should not forget that somebody started the struggle. Whatever SOAN is enjoying today, they should not forget that somebody worked for it. What is affecting NISA today is just all about misplacement of priorities and personal interest.”

Recall that the Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), after sacking its two factional presidents, Niyi Labinjo and Aminu Umar in 2019, appointed a three-man steering committee to pilot its affairs for the next six months. The steering committee, made up of Paul Jegede, Tunji Brown and Captain Taiwo Akinpelumi were tasked with the responsibility of stabilising the association and conducting a general election in the first quarter of 2020. However, more than a year after the constitution of the steering committee, NISA is yet to have a new leadership even as its former president, Aminu Umar has dumped the association for SOAN.

