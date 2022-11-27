Persistent fuel scarcity making life unbearable for Nigerians ― Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has observed that the persistent fuel scarcity in the country has continued to make life very difficult for Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Kola Ologbondiyan, its spokesperson, the campaign, sympathized with citizens, assuring that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, feels their pains.

The Atiku/Okowa campaign however assured Nigerians of realistic solutions to the perennial challenges of providing fuel for Nigerians, a product, that it said: we should have in abundance.”

The campaign said Atiku is prepared to block all leakages that have encouraged mismanagement and inconsistent delivery of fuel to Nigerians.

It added: “Our candidate has been consistent on the need to liberalize the oil and gas sector by allowing private investors to engage actively in that sector while his administration will provide the enabling environment that will allow the business to thrive.

“Atiku is the only candidate that has the political will to meet words with action and restore the required efficiency needed to make the oil and gas sector perform transparently and optimally.”

