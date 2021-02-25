Perm secs must collaborate with cabinet members for better coordination ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on all permanent secretaries in the state’s civil service to bring their experience to bear in creating an implementation framework and seamless coordination in the delivery of government’s programmes and policies.

Sanwo-Olu gave this charge on Thursday when he declared open a 2-day retreat organised for the Body of Permanent Secretaries, at Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island.

According to him, the administration’s set objectives would be achieved through efficient collaboration between Permanent Secretaries, who are experienced technocrats, and political heads assigned to their ministries to drive programmes’ implementation.

He enjoined permanent secretaries in the State’s Public Service to leverage their positions to foster teamwork with cabinet members for the improved impact of governance and development.

Sanwo-Olu said the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had brought changes to traditional ways of working, charging all the 57 participants to adapt themselves to the new reality and think outside the box in order not to slow down the wheel of governance.

“Permanent Secretary is a position that comes with tough responsibilities, given the expectation from the political leadership and the citizenry. As experienced officers in the civil service, permanent secretaries must develop a framework for the implementation of government’s programmes and policies. This means creating viable relationships with the political heads of their ministries.

“Most of the cabinet members who are also professionals in their own right may not understand the rudiments of engagement in the public service.

“It is the duty of the permanent secretaries to put them through and streamline the activities of ministries in line with the objectives of the Government. Therefore, a collaboration between the cabinet members and civil service is necessary for better coordination,” the governor stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu told the participants to see their appointment into the position as a privilege that must be embraced with humility, urging them not to be domineering in imposing their authority in their ministries.

He further urged them to accord respect to public officers in lower cadres and carry them along in the activities of the ministries.

“The THEMES Agenda is a tool being used by the government to reposition Lagos for greater development. You are technocrats in the public service, who have what it takes to help drive the objectives successfully. I urge you to bring your experience and vigour into the work. If we see excellent results, you would not only be my permanent secretaries but also my friends in the journey to deliver Greater Lagos,” he said.

Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the retreat was an on-boarding process for newly appointed permanent secretaries to learn from their older colleagues and get them equipped with ideas that would help them run the affairs of their respective ministries efficiently.

He hailed Governor Sanwo-Olu for approving the retreat, pledging the commitment of the civil service towards achieving the administration’s development agenda.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Perm secs must collaborate Perm secs must collaborate

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Perm secs must collaborate Perm secs must collaborate

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE