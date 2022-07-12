Perm Sec tasks retired staff on nation building

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom S. Daju, has enjoined the retired staff of the Ministry to keep serving the nation with the experience and expertise they accumulated while still in service.

A press statement signed by the Ministry’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Olajide Oshundun, stated that Daju spoke in Abuja at the send-off ceremony organised for retired officers of the Skills Development and Certification Department of the Ministry.

She noted that the invaluable experience garnered by the retired officers in the course of serving the nation, could still be ploughed back into the system to keep building the nation.

The Permanent Secretary stated, “You have worked tirelessly to move the Ministry towards achieving its set goals and mandate. In doing this, you have gathered priceless experience from which others have benefitted.

“We therefore implore you to honour our invitations whenever you are called upon in the near future to serve in areas where your wealth of experience can be tapped to add value to the Department in particular and the Ministry in general.”

Earlier, the Head of Skills Development and Certification department, Dr Tiza Chiila Shaakaa, stated that the occasion was to honour and celebrate their colleagues as they bowed out of service.

He commended the retired officers for their numerous achievements and their contributions to the department and the Ministry, as well as their meritorious service to the nation.

In a related development, the Labour Ministry Permanent Secretary, said that the Ministry would continue to operate on the principle of inclusion, devoid of any form of discrimination.

She stated this when she received in audience the Women Inspired Initiative led by their president, Loyce Ogueri.

Daju further emphasised that the Ministry has always operated a system of inclusive administration that does not condone discrimination in any guise, gender or otherwise, and would continue to promote the principle of equal opportunity for all in the workplace.

She also assured the group that the management has always been mindful of the wellbeing of all staff and would continue to treat every individual and group in the Ministry equitably.

Daju went on to pledge the support of the Ministry to the Women Inspired Initiative in its extensive vision for the promotion of women both within and beyond the group.

Earlier, the president of Women Inspired Initiative, Comrade Loyce Ogueri, solicited the support of the Permanent Secretary in achieving the group’s goal.





She also called for the inclusion of the group and other women in the Ministry in seminars, trainings and other activities to enhance their wellbeing and improve their productivity.

Ogueri described the Permanent Secretary as the light of the Ministry, a rallying point and who has warmed herself into the heart of all, by her endearing attitude.

The Women Inspired Initiative is a group of goal-oriented women of the Ministry whose primary goal is to support and encourage one another and create empowerment programmes for women in the society.

