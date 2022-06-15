PERL, Journalists chart ways to tackle barriers militating girls’ education

By Rodiyat Shittu - Kaduna 
PERL Journalists chart ways,
The State team of PERL, Abel Adejor, speaking at a review meeting organised by PERL with support from Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said the media is a key partner in breaking the barriers against girls’ education.
He therefore tasked the participants to use their influence via their reportage to encourage  stakeholders driving the course of girls’ children do the needful.
The State Facilitator of PERL, Istifanus Akau explained that the meeting is meant to support media partners to scale up implementation of specific activities in the media engagement strategy to increase understanding and influence behavioural change on negative barriers to girl education.
He added that the meeting is to review progress and partners efforts implementation of strategy.


Akau further stressed that the engagement is to deepen and sustain civic conversation on barriers to girl education using various media platforms.
He said, though the Kaduna State Government has been doing a lot of reforms in the education sector, media need to lead discussions around the reforms to bring both the demand and supply sides together to remove or lower the identified barriers.
In his presentation, Martins Dangwa of Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM) highlighted security challenges, socio-cultural and non-inclusion as the major barriers hindering girl child education in Kaduna.
Similarly  Mr. Leslie Dongh of Natsa Foni Foundation, affirmed that non-inclusive learning environment as a result of infrastructure in most schools are  not disability-friendly due to lack of ramps, wide doors etc.
According to  him, schools lack essential learning and teaching materials such as, white canes, brails, interpreters, itinerant teachers etc.

