By: Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

A Civil Society group under the aegis of ‘The Natives’ staged a protest in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday, insisting on the sanctity of the results of the presidential election won by President -elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group which later proceeded to the headquarter of the Indepedent National Electoral Commission maintained that the fact that opposition parties won in strongholds of the ruling party showed that the general elections that produced the president elect, governors, members of National and State Assemblies were free and fair.

Addressing newsmen, National Convener of the Natives, Honourable Smart Edwards, maintained that the fact that Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party defeated the presidential candidate of APC in Lagos and its governorship candidate in Kano gave credibility to the process.

He said:” No mandate was stolen. It was either you (opposition parties) did not network with your people and Nigerians well, or your people did anti-party against you. Today we have witnessed People’s Democratic Party suspending its National Chairman, the man who campaigned for the party, that’s also a democracy.

“It is our turn, the Natives of Nigeria to see a better Nigeria. It is our turn to see a working Nigeria. It is our turn to see a democracy that works. It is our turn to advance the country as Patriots.

“Today, we are declaring absolutely that no mandate was stolen. INEC performed creditably and the election was free and fair. The election saw NNPP won in Kano state, APC though challenging the outcome but has decided to go to court, that’s democracy. PDP won election in Rivers, Enugu, Taraba, Delta, Plateau states and others, and an APC candidate in Plateau has congratulated the winner, his party may chose to proceed to Court, that’s democracy.

“In Benue, the APC has a Reverend Father who won election overwhelmingly against the incumbent, that’s democracy. We saw Peter Obi won election in Lagos state against the Landlord, that’s democracy.

“We saw Labour Party won election in FCT Abuja, that’s democracy. We saw an Okada man won election in Kaduna state, that’s democracy. We saw a woman almost won an election in Adamawa, but was declared inconclusive, that’s democracy.”

The Group also faulted the alleged plot for an Interim National Government as it noted that the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections have been won and lost by candidates.

“Those calling for interim government are jokers because when Shonekan was brought in in the past the people rejected it. Africa’s base for democracy is Nigeria. We have Goodluck Jonathan who is a symbol of democracy, we had late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he was a symbol of democracy, we have General Yakubu Gowon who is also a symbol of democracy. Other Nations in Africa are learning from Nigeria. So, what I am saying is that the Natives of Nigeria are of all tribes and colouration, it is impossible for anybody to attempt an interim government. President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken clearly and that’s why we came out today in solidarity of what President said that he will handover to Asiwaju Tinubu.”





“We are telling the opposition parties and their supporters that in the National Assembly we are seeing six different party who won elections and will form the 10th Assembly, that’s democracy. I tell you, there are Senators who lost their seats, their are governors who lost election.

“What we are saying is that the International community should ensure that Nigeria which is their base point to Africa and the world should be supported to grow its democracy.

“The people who were injured during these elections are Nigeria citizens. We are calling on the opposition, particularly we want to correct the erroneous view of Peter Obi’s running mate Datti Ahmed that there is no President-elect. If he had said that in the days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he will never appear in public again, but this is a give that support democracy.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE